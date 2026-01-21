Vice President JD Vance and wife, Usha, expecting their fourth child

WASHINGTON — Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, announced Jan. 20 that they are expecting a boy this summer.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” the couple wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

“During this exciting and hectic time,” Vance added, “we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”

The Vances’ three other children are Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4. Vance, a convert to the Catholic faith, shared in a Fox interview in November that Ewan recently received his first Communion. Usha Vance is Hindu.

Congratulations to the couple came quickly on social media, including from Catholic individuals and organizations.

During his speech at the 2025 March for Life in Washington, Vance told those gathered that “each time Usha and I welcomed our own children into the world, we saw firsthand the indescribable beauty of new life,” and “watching all three of our kids grow, learn and become who they are today has been the single greatest blessing of our lives.”

Vance also said, “I want more babies in the United States of America,” adding that “it is the task of our government to make it easier for young moms and dads to afford to have kids, to bring them into the world and to welcome them as the blessings that we know they are.”

Vance is slated to speak at the 53rd annual March for Life Jan. 23 in Washington.

His speech this year will likely meet with some scrutiny as pro-life groups have recently clashed with the Trump administration on several issues, including the administration quietly releasing Title X family planning funds back to Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider in December.