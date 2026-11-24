In 2018, Pope Francis exhorted parents to “know how to waste time with your children,” because “what you don’t learn in the family, most likely you won’t learn outside.”

Simple on the surface, his stance is countercultural in a consumerist society where time is money, productivity is king and everything must be optimized.

Don’t we all fall into this trap at one time or another? In the AI era with chatbots at our fingers, ready to help us with the tiniest tasks or life’s biggest questions, we may be tempted to think every new technology brings improvements.

But Pope Leo XIV’s recent encyclical on artificial intelligence offers an eye-opening exploration of how AI is already changing our minds, relationships and ways of being with each other.

“The quality of a civilization is measured not by the power of its means, but by the care it is able to offer,” writes the Holy Father in “Magnifica Humanitas.” “Reading stories to a child, offering company to an elderly person and arranging a home so that it is welcoming are simple gestures often rooted in family life. … In an era that favors speed and fragmentation, the human person still yearns to receive care and recognition from attentive minds, kind words and hands capable of tenderness.”

In a society that lusts after what seems better, faster, stronger and smoother, the school of love that is family life thrives on a different logic: the slow pace of learning, the hard work of forgiveness and even the frustrating rhythm of repetition. Every night, dinner must be made. Even in a world of drive-thrus and ready-made meals, our bodies demand that we stop and slow down to eat.

Such “speed bumps” are baked into the human condition. If we mistake AI as an opportunity to rid ourselves of meddlesome realities like time, limits or other people’s needs, we will miss much of what makes us human.

Lately I’ve been trying to brainstorm more speed bumps to slow myself down in this dizzying AI era. In what ways could “family intelligence” become one of the many forms of human intelligence that stand in defense of human dignity? Here are a few ideas.

Let tasks take a few minutes longer. Accept interruptions. Go at the pace of the smallest or slowest in the group. Stop and smell the roses: Pause before something beautiful and resist the urge to capture it with your phone camera. Did you know studies have shown you’re less likely to remember what you photograph on your phone?

Ask a neighbor for sugar. Buy eggs from a curbside stand. Take the long way home. Bake something from scratch. Bring a neighbor a plate of Christmas cookies. Call up a relative for a recipe instead of asking AI.

Check your kid’s homework with your own eyeballs. Draw a map on a piece of paper when giving directions. Offer to drive a friend to the airport so they don’t need to use Uber. Buy secondhand. Choose a slower delivery time on purpose. Put down your phone when waiting. Be bored for five full minutes. “Waste time” with the ones you love.

We used to live without cell phones, grocery delivery and overnight shipping. Believe me, all of these have felt lifesaving more than once in my daily chaos! But if I rely on ease and convenience to be ultimate goods, I will miss much of what God has waiting for me to learn, especially through family life — in which speed, control and ease rarely rule the day.

Families are places of interruption, friction and tension. You might have expected me to lead with lauding the beauty and goodness of family, but you already knew that. What we tend to forget, and what’s especially important to remember for the holidays, is that since families are made of humans, they are by nature imperfect. We trip over our own faults and failings every time we come together. But this is part of the point.

Any school of humanity — like marriage, religious life or local parish communities — invites us to reckon with our sinfulness, strive to keep growing in love and turn to God with humility to show us the way forward.

Artificial intelligence cannot help us in the depths of that calling. But family intelligence can.

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Laura Kelly Fanucci is an author, speaker and founder of Mothering Spirit. Her latest book is “Living Easter: 50 Days to Practice Resurrection.”