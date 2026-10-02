Saint Francis and embracing a ‘culture of life’ — MaryAnn Wallen, director, Respect Life Office, Diocese of Wilmington

By MaryAnn Wallen

Diocese of Wilmington

During this special Year of St. Francis, our observance of Respect Life Month invites us to follow the saint’s example by cherishing the sacred dignity of every human life.

Saint Francis of Assisi, a 13th-century friar and one of the most venerated figures in Christianity, is globally recognized for his profound dedication to poverty, peace, and the environment. While the modern phrase “Culture of Life” was popularized centuries later by St. John Paul II to champion the inherent dignity of human beings, Saint Francis’s life and theology served as a historical blueprint for this very concept. His worldview was anchored in the belief that all creation is interconnected and sacred, reflecting the divine love of God. By looking at his radical embrace of the marginalized, his stewardship of nature, and his commitment to peace, we can see how Francis epitomized a culture that celebrates, protects, and nurtures life in all its forms.

At the core of Francis’s focus on life was his radical commitment to human dignity, particularly for those discarded by society. In medieval Europe, lepers were the ultimate outcasts — socially dead, physically isolated, and viewed with fear. Francis’s spiritual transformation reached a turning point when he overcame his intense dread and embraced a leper. This act was not merely charity; it was a recognition of the divine spark within a suffering human being. By establishing communities that lived alongside and cared for the sick and poor, Francis challenged the prevailing culture of exclusion. He asserted that every human life, regardless of physical condition or social status, possesses infinite worth and deserves profound reverence.

Furthermore, Francis famously expanded this reverence to the natural world, a legacy beautifully captured in his famous hymn, The Canticle of the Creatures.

Rather than viewing nature as a resource to be dominated or exploited, Francis addressed the sun, moon, wind and water as “Brother” and “Sister.” This was not pagan nature worship, but a deep theological understanding that all created things share a common origin in God. In a modern context, this interconnectedness underpins what the Catholic church calls “integral ecology” — the idea that protecting human life is inseparable from protecting the environment that sustains it. By preaching to birds and taming wolves, Francis demonstrated that a true “culture of life” respects the biodiversity of the planet and safeguards the habitats necessary for all living things to thrive.

Finally, Francis’s dedication to life was expressed through his unwavering commitment to peace and non-violence. Living during an era of brutal Crusades and violent factional warfare among Italian city-states, Francis chose the path of reconciliation. His most legendary act of peacemaking occurred during the Fifth Crusade, when he crossed enemy lines to meet with Sultan al-Kamil in Egypt. Instead of seeking martyrdom or engaging in theological combat, Francis sought mutual understanding and respect, successfully forging a peaceful dialogue.

Through these actions, Saint Francis of Assisi proved that a genuine “culture of life” requires an active defense against the forces of destruction, division and indifference. During this Year of St. Francis and Respect Life Month, let us remember that St. Francis’ legacy remains a powerful reminder that to cherish life means to care for the vulnerable, live in harmony with creation and actively pursue peace.

MaryAnn Wallen is Office for Respect Life director for the Diocese of Wilmington.