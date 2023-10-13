Services set for Msgr. Clement Lemon, 85, retired pastor and longtime administrator in Diocese of Wilmington

The Reverend Monsignor Clement Paul Lemon, age 85, of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct.11, 2023, at Little Sisters of the Poor.

Clement Paul Lemon was born in Wilmington on Oct. 26, 1937, a son of the late Clement John and Helen (Haney) Lemon. He received his early education at St. Elizabeth’s School in Wilmington. He began studies for the priesthood at St. Charles Minor Seminary in Catonsville, MD. After completion of studies at St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, he was ordained on May 16, 1964, at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington, by Bishop Michael W. Hyle.

He was first assigned as associate pastor to St. Paul’s Church, Wilmington. In 1966, he became associate pastor to Holy Spirit Church in New Castle. In 1968, he was named Director of Vocations and head of the Propagation of the Faith Office, with residence at St. Mary’s Church and later at St. Ann’s Church in Wilmington. In 1974 he was named pastor-designate of a new parish to be constructed in the Ogletown area. In 1979, he was officially named pastor of Holy Family Church. In 1987, he became the diocese’s first Vicar for Clergy, a role he held until 2012. In 1992, he was name Prelate of Honor to Pope John Paul II with the title Monsignor. In 1998, he was appointed pastor to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Wilmington.

Following his retirement from the priesthood in 2014, Monsignor Lemon began his residency at Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark. He was an active and much-loved member of the Little Sisters of the Poor community until his passing.

In addition to his parents, Monsignor is predeceased by his sister, Marlene Lemon and his brother-in-law, Anthony Zdrojewski. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Bruce A. and Diane Lemon; sister, Joyce Zdrojewski; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Gregory Pennell; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday Oct.18, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, 1925 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, Del., 19806 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road Newark, Del. 19713.