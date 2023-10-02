40 Days for Life pro-life prayer campaign kicks off in Dover, two other Delaware locations

40 Days for Life pro-life prayer campaign kicks off in Dover, two...

Pro-life advocates from central and southern Delaware began the fall 40 Days for Life campaign Sept. 27 in front of Planned Parenthood of Dover. The campaign of prayer and silent witness will continue through Nov. 5.

According to Donna Latteri, who organizes the Dover event, attendees on the Sept. 28 included parishioners from Holy Cross in Dover and St. Jude the Apostle in Lewes, as well as congregants from Fellowship Christian Church in Dover. Father Brennan Ferris, associate pastor at Holy Cross, led the prayers.

Latteri said a candlelight vigil will be held at the Dover location on Governors Avenue on Oct. 17 from 6-7 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of Planned Parenthood.

“It’s quite a sight to drive down Governors Avenue seeing a sidewalk lit up with candles and people praying in testimony of life,” she said.

There are two other 40 Days for Life campaigns going on through Nov. 5. One is in Wilmington in front of Planned Parenthood at Seventh and Shipley streets, and the other is in Seaford near the Planned Parenthood at Bridgeville Highway and Rawlins Drive. More information is available at 40daysforlife.com.