50 years and running, Coffee Run Council of Knights of Columbus build upon support of St. Mary of the Assumption and community

For five decades, the men of Coffee Run Council #6768 of the Knights of Columbus have quietly served as a cornerstone of Charity, Faith and Community support for St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and the greater Hockessin area.

This year, the council reached a historic milestone as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Founded on March 24,1976, through the leadership of a group of dedicated Catholic men, Coffee Run Council was formed to bring the international fraternal organization’s core principles – Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism – directly to St.Mary of the Assumption parish and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Of the 32 Charter members, all are deceased except for Frank DiBenedetto and Michael Steminski.

The council takes its name from the historic Coffee Run area in northern Delaware, home of the site of the state’s first Catholic Church, Coffee Run Mission, built in the 18th century. That rich local heritage has inspired the council’s mission from its earliest days.

Over the past 50 years, Coffee Run Council has grown alongside the parish. What began as a modest group of volunteers meeting to support parish needs has evolved into a robust organization of 200 Knights whose efforts touch nearly every corner of the local community.

Looking back over 50 years, it’s humbling to see how much a small group of dedicated men can accomplish when driven by faith and a commitment to helping others. The Knights stand on the shoulders of charter members and the goal remains the same today: to serve where it is needed.

Since its chartering, the council has organized thousands of hours of volunteer service and raised significant funds for local charities, youth programs, vocational support and community outreach projects.

While the anniversary offers a chance to look back, Coffee Run Council remains deeply focused on the present.

Modern members continue to balance traditional acts of service with popular community building activities such as a Friday Fish Fry during Lent, a major fundraising annual golf outing, Chili Cook off, pancake breakfasts, coat drives for kids and support for local food drives.

Beyond charitable fundraising, the Knights are actively involved in the daily life of St. Mary’s parish, assisting with parish maintenance, supporting church liturgies and fostering brotherhood through spiritual programs and family social events.

As the Council marks 50 years of service, its leadership is focused on passing the torch to the next generation of Catholic men. With evolving community needs, the Knights aim to expand their outreach while preserving the fellowship and devotion that have defined Council #6768 for half a century.

The Knights, ladies and guests celebrated the Anniversary on Sept. 20, 2026 starting with a special Mass and blessing from Father Joseph Piekarski, pastor and chaplain. This was followed by a banquet coordinated by Knight Michael McCord and included words of congratulations by Don Ryan, Jr., Delaware state deputy. Michael McDonnell, Grand Knight, and Ralph Paulus, financial secretary, presented accomplishments and charitable donations made over the past year. Special awards were given to “Rookies of the Year”, Ray Talkowski and Mark Mueller; “ Knight of the Year” Mike Brown; “Family the Year” Walt and Evelina Kaminski. A “ Lifetime

Achievement award was presented to Rusty Giles for many years of contributions. A ‘Special Award” was given to Judy Safranski for her years of service to Coffee Run Council Ladies Auxiliary.

The Knights of Coffee Run Council look forward to 50 more years of service to St. Mary of the Assumption parish and the surrounding community.