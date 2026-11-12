5K to support Catholic Charities, a bevy of Christmas bazaars, and more happening in the Diocese of Wilmington

We’re just a few weeks away from Advent, and that means the annual Igniting Hope 5K to benefit Catholic Charities is just around the corner. There’s also a plethora of parish Christmas bazaars to choose from to get a jump on holiday celebrations. Check out these and other events scheduled in the coming weeks:

Be sure to sign up today for the Igniting Hope 5K (Formerly the Bishops 5K), at Saint Mark’s High School next week, Nov. 21, from 9-11 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and there will be awards. Teams are encouraged to sign up and compete as well. For more information and registration, go to runsignup.com/Race/DE/Wilmington/IgnitingHope

Looking for a great meal? Check out the Italian Style Dinner presented by the Bishop Mardaga Assembly Knights of Columbus, at St. Helena’s Church in Wilmington on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 5-7 p.m. Choose from a variety of pasta entrées. Each meal served with salad and bread; appetizers, soups, beverages, desserts. Beer & Wine available for purchase. Dine in or take out. For more information, call Ray at 302-547-6931 or Neal at 302-632-8436.

St. Matthew’s Parish offers Trivia Night on Friday, Nov. 20, from 6-9:30 p.m. in the parish social hall. Cost is $10 per person donation to support the parish food pantry. Games, prizes, food and cash bar available. For tickets, contact Colette, 302-981-6103.

On Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. St. Helena’s Parish in north Wilmington celebrates its 90th Anniversary, beginning with Mass, followed by a 11:30 a.m. Luncheon in Masci Hall. Cost is $25 per person, $40 per couple. For more information, call (302) 764-0325.

Turkeython, the annual food drive to help provide Thanksgiving dinner baskets to local families in need returns to the ShopRite of Brandywine Commons (Concord Pike) on Nov. 23. Be sure to stop by between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and help local first responders support the Ministry of Caring as they help local families. Representatives will be on-site to collect donations and support this great cause. Every contribution makes a difference and helps bring Thanksgiving cheer to families throughout New Castle County. Drop off donations or donate online at https://www.signup82north.com/MinistryOfCaring. For more information, to the the New Castle County Police website: nccpdnews.com/

It’s never too early to sign up for the Dec. 4 Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington breakfast for business professionals. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. This month’s topic will Leadership with Purpose at St. Jude the Apostle, Lewes; Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

It’s time for parish Christmas Bazaars! Go to one, go to all if you can, but be sure to check these out in the month of November:

Nov. 14, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Christmas Bazaar, Immaculate Conception School Building, 452 Bow St., Elkton, Md. Featuring 58 crafters and vendors including jewelry, toys, one decor, edible gifts, packaged products, beauty products, scented candles and waxes, lamps, photography, clothing, children’s books, kitchen items, holiday decor, pet gifts, pens, greeting cards, pottery, crafts, clothing and more. Also, theme basket raffles, $1,000 cash raffle, visit and pictures with Santa, kids crafts, food, baked goods, book nook. More information, icc.b azaar.chair@gmail.com or www.iccelkton.

Immaculate Conception School Building, 452 Bow St., Elkton, Md. Featuring 58 crafters and vendors including jewelry, toys, one decor, edible gifts, packaged products, beauty products, scented candles and waxes, lamps, photography, clothing, children’s books, kitchen items, holiday decor, pet gifts, pens, greeting cards, pottery, crafts, clothing and more. Also, theme basket raffles, $1,000 cash raffle, visit and pictures with Santa, kids crafts, food, baked goods, book nook. More information, icc.b azaar.chair@gmail.com or www.iccelkton. Nov. 14, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.: St. Helena Christmas Bazaar, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington. Bake table, book nook, attic treasures, raffles, crafts, baskets, music, Italian dinner and more. Early bird Attic Treasures $5 for 7-9 a.m. access. More information, st.helenas.wilmington@gmail.com

9 a.m.- 7 p.m.: 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington. Bake table, book nook, attic treasures, raffles, crafts, baskets, music, Italian dinner and more. Early bird Attic Treasures $5 for 7-9 a.m. access. More information, st.helenas.wilmington@gmail.com Nov. 14, 2-9 p.m.: St. Elizabeth Christmas Bazaar, 809 S. Broom St., Grant Hall, Wilmington. Raffle baskets, vendors, baked goods. Interested vendors or questions, Erica Sherkey,esherkey@viking.pvt.k12.de.us

809 S. Broom St., Grant Hall, Wilmington. Raffle baskets, vendors, baked goods. Interested vendors or questions, Erica Sherkey,esherkey@viking.pvt.k12.de.us Nov. 20, 4-8 p.m., Nov. 21, 2-8 p.m.: Good Shepherd Parish Christmas Bazaar. Good Shepherd Catholic School, 800 Aiken Ave., Perryville, Md. Featuring handmade crafts, holiday shopping with vendors, bake stand, basket wheel, pictures with Santa, music by Good Shepherd School students, baked raffle and more. Grand raffle with $500 grand prize, $250 second prize, $100 third prize. Spaghetti dinner 4-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, dine in or carry out. Adults $15, children 5-12 $8, 4 and younger $2. More information, (410) 642-6534.

4-8 p.m., Nov. 21, 2-8 p.m.: Good Shepherd Catholic School, 800 Aiken Ave., Perryville, Md. Featuring handmade crafts, holiday shopping with vendors, bake stand, basket wheel, pictures with Santa, music by Good Shepherd School students, baked raffle and more. Grand raffle with $500 grand prize, $250 second prize, $100 third prize. Spaghetti dinner 4-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, dine in or carry out. Adults $15, children 5-12 $8, 4 and younger $2. More information, (410) 642-6534. Nov. 21,10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mount Aviat Academy Christmas Bazaar, 399 Childs Rd., Childs, Md. Featuring pictures with Santa, games of chance and 50/50 raffle tickets, Children’s Bazaar run by 8th grade students, delicious food including our famous cream puffs, as well as baked and homemade goods, a silent auction, and much more. More information, (410) 398-2206.

Looking ahead:

• Watch for the list of December Christmas Bazaars.

• Advent Mass at St. Patrick’s Chapel in Conowingo, Md., on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

• St. Matthew, Corpus Christi Parish will host a Gingerbread House Decorating Party Dec. 6 from 12-3 p.m.

• Advent Day of Reflection Dec. 10 at Resurrection Parish: “Advent: Light in the Darkness” with retreat leader Liz Sweeney, SSJ.

• Annual St. Hedwig’s Christmas Babka & Bake Sale takes place Dec. 19, orders must be in by Dec. 12.

Stay in touch

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

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