A dozen priests and religious honored for more than 670 years of combined service in the Diocese of Wilmington

By
The Dialog
-
45
Bishops Koenig and Malooly joined priests and religious from the Diocese of Wilmington at "Jubilee for Religious" May 5 at Church of the Holy Child. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens

A dozen priests and religious were celebrated for milestones in their years of service at a Mass at Church of the Holy Child in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Bishops Koenig and Malooly joined the celebration honoring the men and women for their combined service of more than 670 years.

Bishops Koenig processes with Father Michael Carrier, pastor of the Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington. They were joined for Mass by priests and religious from the Diocese of Wilmington at “Jubilee for Religious” May 5 at Holy Child.
Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens

“We are most grateful to Bishop Koenig for hosting us in this religious jubilee and for Bishop Malooly for joining us,” said Sister Ann David Strohminger, delegate for the Office of Religious for the diocese.

Celebrating milestone jubilees are:

Father Francis J. Pileggi, OSFS, 70 years; Father Richard R. DeLillo, OSFS, 65 years; Father Lewis Fiorelli, OSFS, Sister Barbara Ann Kemmerer, CSSF, Father John Mokluk, OSFS, 60 years; Brother Joseph H. Hayden, OSFS, Father Robert A. Mancini, OSFS, Father Joseph G. Morrissey OSFS, 55 years; Brother Ronald Giannone, OFM Cap, Sister Barbara Ann Kolonoski, ASC, 50 years; Father Joseph P. Jocco, OSFS, Father Vincent E. Smith, OSFS.

A monument to the unborn is adjacent to the front door of Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington.
Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens

