A dozen priests and religious honored for more than 670 years of combined service in the Diocese of Wilmington

A dozen priests and religious honored for more than 670 years of...

A dozen priests and religious were celebrated for milestones in their years of service at a Mass at Church of the Holy Child in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Bishops Koenig and Malooly joined the celebration honoring the men and women for their combined service of more than 670 years.

“We are most grateful to Bishop Koenig for hosting us in this religious jubilee and for Bishop Malooly for joining us,” said Sister Ann David Strohminger, delegate for the Office of Religious for the diocese.

Celebrating milestone jubilees are: