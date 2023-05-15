Activist Mark Houck tells Delaware pro-life group his arrest by the federal government was ‘act of terror’

Mark Houck, a pro-life activist and leader of The King’s Men, a nationwide Catholic men’s ministry, spoke to about 100 people who attended the annual Delaware Right to Life dinner in Middletown on May 11.

A federal jury earlier this year found him not guilty of violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or FACE Act, for allegedly assaulting an abortion clinic volunteer in October 2021.

The jury returned its verdict Jan. 30, finding Houck not guilty of the charges.

The trial followed Houck’s Sept. 23, 2022, arrest at his suburban Philadelphia home in front of his wife and their seven children by “over 20 federal agents and Pennsylvania state troopers.” Houck has described the arrest as “an act of terror.”