Andrea Rotsch, wife, mother of three, Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Charities, Development office employee, dies at 59

Andrea Kruseski Rotsch, age 59, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Andrea was born and raised in Harrisburg, Pa., to Andrew and Catherine (Krizmanic) Kruseski. She was a graduate of Penn State University, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. It was at Penn State that she met and began her relationship with George Rotsch. They married on April 8, 1989, and then moved to Delaware, where they raised their family.

She was a stay-at-home mom to her three boys for many years. Being a wife and mom was central to her joy in life. Caring for her sister, Cathy, was a priority for Andrea, despite her own severe joint pain. She never failed at helping those she knew and loved as well as those she may have never met.

When the boys entered school, Andrea used her organizational, relationship building, writing, and party planning skills to raise awareness and funds for people in need. She had the role of Development Director for Make-A-Wish Foundation of Delaware, Delaware Adolescence Program, Supporting Kidds, Delaware Futures, Nativity Prep, and Catholic Charities.

Andrea loved volunteering at her church and for service organizations including Wilmington Flower Market, where she served as treasurer for many years; Junior League of Wilmington, where she was the treasurer; St. Ann Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister, Prep Teacher, Adult Ed Program Leader, and Education Chair on Parish Council; St. Ann School, as Home & School Association Officer; Salesianum School, where she was Board of Directors Treasurer; and Yorklyn Pool, as a Swim Judge.

She was a lifetime member of the Penn State Alumni Association and attended their football games as a season ticket holder for 25 years.

Whatever Andrea’s boys were doing, she was involved with and volunteered in any capacity that was needed. Whether inside her home or in the community, she loved being a mom.

Andrea loved to read. She read books every day of her adult life. Whether it be fiction, romance, biographies, religious, best sellers, or trashy novels, she loved having a book in her hands. She was in several book clubs and bible study groups. She loved to entertain family and friends for formal/fancy family holiday celebrations. Just like her mom, everyone was welcome at her table. And, she enjoyed dining out at familiar locations such as The Corner Restaurant, Crossroad Diner, Lemons and Capers, Columbus Inn, and Mexican Table. For relaxation, she enjoyed superhero movies and reruns of The Waltons, Downton Abby, and 1960 family sitcoms.

Andrea is survived by her husband, George D. Rotsch; her sons, Gary, Jack, and Will, all of Wilmington; her brother-in-law, Tom Boucek (Va.); her nieces, Tanya Collin (Ca.), Nicole Gemberling (N.C.), Mara Frank (N.C.); goddaughter, Katie Gemberling Bast (Pa.); godson, Andrew Collins (Ca.).

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tues., May 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Ann R.C. Church, 2013 Gilpin Ave., Wilm., DE 19806. Viewings will take place on Mon., May 1 from 6-8 p.m. and on Tues., May 2, from 9-10 a.m. at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilm., DE 19805. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Ann St. Vincent DePaul, 2013 Gilpin Ave., Wilmington DE 19806.