Benedictine Sister Mary Elizabeth Cassidy, Wilmington native and former teacher in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 98

Sister Mary Elizabeth Cassidy, a Benedictine sister formerly known as Sister Regina Marie, died June 5. She was 98 and had been a member of the Benedictine Sisters of Ridgely, Md., since 1954.

Sister Mary Elizabeth was born in Wilmington and attended St. Paul’s School and St. Elizabeth High School, where she was a member of the third graduating class. She assisted her father at the Monaghan Shoe Store before entering the congregation.

She spent much of her career as a teacher in primary grades in parochial schools in Wilmington and Newark, N.J. After retiring from teaching, Sister Mary Elizabeth was a team member of the religions education department of the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and she also was co-directress of St. Benedict’s retreat center in Hockessin.

In her congregation, Sister Mary Elizabeth served on several committees, and she was a local superior, formation directress and sub-prioress.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Quinn and James Cassidy, brothers James, OSFS, and John, and sisters Ann Flanigan and Jeanne Looby. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held June 18 at Holy Family Church, Newark. Burial was in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Ridgely, Md. Donations in Sister Mary Elizabeth’s name can be made to the Benedictine Sisters, 25 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713.