Bishop-elect Koenig concluding work in Rockville Centre in advance of July 13 installation in Wilmington: Photo gallery

The soon-to-be tenth bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington continues to finish out his work in the Diocese of Rockville Centre (N.Y.). He celebrated Mass on Sunday at Cathedral of St. Agnes.

Bishop-elect Koenig, 64, will be ordained a bishop July 13 and installed to succeed Bishop W. Francis Malooly,

The bishop-elect will be ordained to the Order of Bishop and installed as the Bishop of Wilmington at a special Mass at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington. It will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Wilmington YouTube channel.

Bishop-elect Koenig has been one of the leaders of the Rockville Centre church, serving as rector of St. Agnes. His service as rector concluded in 2020 when he was appointed vicar for clergy for the diocese. Rockville Center is the eighth largest diocese in the United States.