Bishop Koenig announces parish appointments for new deacons in Diocese of Wilmington

Official Appointments

Most Reverend William E. Koenig, Bishop of Wilmington, announces the following appointments, effective August 7, 2021 for a term of five years:

Deacon Matthew Boyer to diaconal ministry at Saint Ann, Wilmington, Delaware.

Deacon Robinson Collado to diaconal ministry at Good Shepherd, Perryville, Maryland.

Deacon Howard Eck, Jr. to diaconal ministry at Saint Mary Magdalen, Wilmington, Delaware.

Deacon Benjamin M. Feril to diaconal ministry at Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Maryland.

Deacon Walter Ferris, Jr. to diaconal ministry at Saint Elizabeth, Wilmington, Delaware.

Deacon Anthony Gallo to diaconal ministry at Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception and Saint Patrick, Wilmington, Delaware.

Deacon Francis Hesson to diaconal ministry at Saint Christopher, Chester, Maryland.

Deacon Richard Kosior to diaconal ministry at Holy Cross, Dover, Delaware.

Deacon Joseph LoPorto to diaconal ministry at Saint Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin, Delaware.

Deacon Stephen Oldiges to diaconal ministry at Saint John the Beloved, Wilmington, Delaware.

Deacon Roberto Ortiz to diaconal ministry at Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Maryland.

Deacon Adam Perza to diaconal ministry at Saint Benedict, Ridgely, Maryland.

Deacon Justin Pollio to diaconal ministry at Saint Mary Magdalen, Wilmington, Delaware.

Deacon Matthew Raymond to diaconal ministry at Good Shepherd, Perryville, Maryland.

Deacon Guillermo Vasquez to diaconal ministry at Saint John the Apostle, Milford, Delaware.

Given on the 7th day of August 2021 at the Diocesan Chancery, Wilmington, Delaware.

Most Reverend William E. Koenig

Bishop of Wilmington