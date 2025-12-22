Home Our Diocese Bishop Koenig blesses new ultrasound machine at Sussex Pregnancy Care Center

Bishop Koenig blesses an ultrasound machine donated to the Sussex Pregnancy Care Center by the Delaware Knights of Columbus. Submitted photo

Bishop Koenig traveled to Georgetown on Dec. 11 to bless the new ultrasound machine at the Sussex Pregnancy Care Center. The machine was funded by the Delaware Knights of

Bishop Koenig joins members of the Delaware Knights of Columbus who attended the blessing of a new ultrasound machine at the Sussex Pregnancy Care Center. Submitted photo

Columbus.

Sussex Pregnancy Care Center provides free, confidential care and support to individuals about unplanned pregnancies. The center has been in business since 1985. It is funded by individuals, businesses, churches and community organizations, according to its website.

Knights of Columbus from across the diocese have donated ultrasound machines to pregnancy care centers for many years.

