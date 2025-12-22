Bishop Koenig blesses new ultrasound machine at Sussex Pregnancy Care Center

Bishop Koenig traveled to Georgetown on Dec. 11 to bless the new ultrasound machine at the Sussex Pregnancy Care Center. The machine was funded by the Delaware Knights of

Columbus.

Sussex Pregnancy Care Center provides free, confidential care and support to individuals about unplanned pregnancies. The center has been in business since 1985. It is funded by individuals, businesses, churches and community organizations, according to its website.

Knights of Columbus from across the diocese have donated ultrasound machines to pregnancy care centers for many years.