Bishop Koenig blesses ultrasound machines donated by Delaware Knights of Columbus — Photo gallery

On July 11, Bishop Koenig visited both the New Day Pregnancy Care Center in Dover and A Door of Hope Pregnancy Center in Middletown where he blessed ultrasound machines used for the care of pregnant patients.

The bishop greeted staff and also met members of the Knights of Columbus, who were integral in providing three new machines installed at pregnancy centers this past year. A number of Knights’ Councils, Assemblies and individuals raised $51,000 in six months and the Supreme Council matched the rest of the funds to cover the cost of the equipment.

“Quite an awesome achievement for the cause of life!” said Felix Spitelle, Life Director of the Delaware Knights.

