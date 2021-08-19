Bishop Koenig celebrant and homilist Oct. 3 at Saint Thomas More Society Red Mass

The 33rd annual Red Mass held by the Saint Thomas More Society of the Diocese of Wilmington will be Sunday, Oct. 3, 3 p.m., at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church.

Bishop Koenig will be main celebrant and homilist. A dinner reception will follow.

The Saint Thomas More Society of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington is a collection of attorneys of various faiths committed to the examples of Saint Thomas More. The Society’s patron was born in 1477 and educated in Oxford. He married and had one son and three daughters.

While chancellor in the King’s Court, Thomas More wrote works on the governance of the realm and in defense of the faith. He was beheaded on July 6, 1535, by order of King Henry VIII, whom More had resisted in the matter of the king’s divorce. A layman, spouse, parent, learned jurist, scholar, and martyr, St. Thomas More was canonized by Pope Pius XI on May 19,1935.

The St. Thomas More Society of the Diocese of Wilmington was founded in 1988 with approximately 100 members of the Delaware Bar. The Society has grown over the years and has served the Diocese of Wilmington and members of the local bar.

“We are very excited that we are fortunate to have our new bishop as a special guest and homilist,” said Chris Kenny, society president. “We welcome all to attend.”