Bishop Koenig, Diocese of Wilmington development department host last of five ‘Circle of Honor’ events at Immaculate Heart of Mary

Bishop Koenig, Diocese of Wilmington development department host last of five ‘Circle...

Nearly 200 people were in attendance March 31 at Immaculate Heart of Mary parish in Wilmington for the last of five “Circle of Honor” events hosted by the Diocese of Wilmington development department.

Bishop Koenig led a prayer service for the donors to the former Annual Catholic Appeal, now known as the Faith and Charity Appeal. The bishop thanked donors for their generosity and willingness to help those less fortunate in the diocese.

Sheila McGirl, diocesan development director, noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the appeal exceeded its goal last year, bringing in more than $4.8 million. This year, the target has increased by 2.64 percent to $5 million, she said.

“With your participation, I know we’ll reach that goal,” she told the group.

The theme of the appeal is “Walking by Faith.”

The Circle of Honor includes 3,000 members who pledge a minimum of $500 to the appeal, she said.

Those donors, along with parishioners from around Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland, make it possible for people “to experience faith, hope, help and healing,” McGirl said.

This was the last of five events for contributors. The events began in early February and included gatherings at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Bear, St. John the Apostle in Milford, Church of the Holy Cross in Dover and SS. Peter and Paul in Easton, Md.

The in-pew solicitations for the 2022 “Walking by Faith” Catholic appeal begin the weekend of April 30-May 1.