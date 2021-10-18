Bishop Koenig names administrators as pastors at five parishes

The following appointments are effective Nov. 1:

The Rev. Christopher R. Coffiey is appointed pastor of St. Benedict, Ridgely, Md.

The Very Rev. Glenn M. Evers is appointed pastor of St. Joseph, Wilmington. This is in addition to his appointments as diocesan associate moderator of the curia and director of cultural ministries.

The Rev. Msgr. John P. Hopkins is appointed pastor of St. Joseph on the Brandywine, Greenville

The Rev. Edward F. Ogden, OSFS, is appointed pastor of St. Margaret of Scotland, Newark, upon the recommendation of his provincial, the Very Rev. Lewis S. Fiorelli, OSFS.

The Rev. John E. Olson is appointed pastor of St. Paul, Wilmington.

Most Rev. William E. Koenig

Bishop of Wilmington