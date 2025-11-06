Bishop’s 5K, dances, movie night in Lewes and more: Check out these fun events coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington

Time seems to fly by quickly these days. It’s November already and Advent is next on the horizon. There are many things happening around the Diocese of Wilmington in the next few weeks. Check them out below and add a few to your social calendar to support your local Catholic community.

Have you signed up to participate in the Bishop’s 5K yet? Don’t put it off, register now. Starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 22 at Saint Mark’s High School, it should be a great day, all to support Catholic Charities. Sponsors are welcome, teams are encouraged to compete, and awards will be given in various categories. Have you registered yet? For more information and to sign up, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/DE/Wilmington/TheBishops5K

Immaculate Conception Parish in Elkton is hosting its Annual Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 8, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Featuring theme basket raffles, $1,000 raffle, visits and pictures with Santa, kids’ crafts, food, baked goods book nook, shopping at dozens of crafters and vendors, including jewelry, toys, home décor, edible gifts, beauty products, scented candles, children’s books, kitchen items, holiday items, handmade crafts, and much more. For more information go to www.iccelkton.org or call 410-398-1100.

Rock out to music from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s at the Knights of Columbus Dance and Dinner on Nov. 8 from 6-10 p.m. at St Mary’s of the Assumption Church Hall, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin. Music and dancing by Rockin’ Rodney, trivia contests and prizes for best dressed costume and dance off. Menu features a pulled pork sandwich dinner with appetizers, sides and desserts, beer, wine and sodas. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. For tickets or information, Call Mark 302-743-0263 or Carl 302-518-8008.

Also, on Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m., the Knights of Columbus Bishop Becker Council is hosting a Beef and Beer at St. Peter the Apostle Church Crowley Hall, New Castle. Tickets are $35, includes roast beef, vegetable, salad, rolls and assorted can beer, wine, soda and water. Music and dancing provided by DJ Paul Freeberry. Tickets will be available after all Masses at St. Peter’s and Holy Spirit and at the door. You can also contact: Michael Marquis—mjmarquissr@yahoo.com 302-562-2702 or Dominick Alvini—dominickalvini@yahoo.com 302-650-5240.

On Sunday, Nov. 9, enjoy a morning feast at the Second Sunday Breakfast Buffet, at St. Helena’s Masci Hall, Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington. There’s a large assortment of hot foods, baked goods, fresh waffles, omelets, beverages and much more. Reservations recommended for large parties. For more information or for reservations, contact Nancy, (302) 598-8685 or Natiesmom@me.com.

The Delaware State Columbiettes are hosting a High Tea and Basket Auction at Holy Cross Parish Hall, 631 S. State St., Dover on Nov. 9 from 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $30. Please RSVP to Anna Skinner by Oct. 27 anna.skinz@gmail.com or 302-883-5647.

If you’re in the Ocean City area on Veteran’s Day Nov 11, plan dinner at the Celebrate Veterans Community Supper hosted by the Knights of Columbus at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church, Ocean City, Md. Price is $15; $8 for veterans. Come out and enjoy a wonderful Italian supper. Call 410-524-7994 with questions.

On Nov. 13, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Resurrection Parish is holding an Advent Day of Refection, sponsored by Jesus House. Come join us for a day of learning and reflection led by Eileen Donnely. Registration fee is $25. Register at www.jesushousecenter.org or call 302-995-6859 and leave a message.

Ursuline Academy will Paint the Town Red on Nov. 15, at 6 p.m., celebrating with a dazzling Broadway, New York theme in honor of our sister school in New Rochelle, NY, and the Ursuline Provincialate. For more information, https://www.ursuline.org/support-ua/upcoming-events

Have fun Dancing to the Oldies at the St. Jude Parish Life Center, 156 Tulip Dr., Lewes on Nov. 15, from 5:30-10 p.m. Hosted by the Msgr. Francis J. Desmond Columbiettes. Dress up as your favorite decade, music by DJ Conrad. Menu includes burgers, hot dogs, tater tots, coleslaw, root beer floats, cookies, ice cream sundaes, coffee and tea; soda, wine and beer are available. There is also a 50/50 raffle, basket auction and more. Tickets are $30, and includes dinner Call Cathy Szap (718)640-7885, Stephanie Lupo, (516) 220-9758, or Loretta Holtgrewe, (410) 570-7543 for tickets.

Holidays can be difficult when you’re grieving. On Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. Dialog partner Doherty Funeral Home is offering Holiday Hope, an afternoon of support and guidance for those coping with loss this holiday season, at the Christiana Hilton, 100 Continental Dr., Newark. Register by Nov. 13, at www.dohertyfh.com, or call (302) 999-8277.

On Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. St. Jude’s Parish in Lewes presents “Triumph of the Heart” the moving true story of St. Maximilian Kolbe, the Franciscan Priest who offered his life in exchange for another prisoner at Auschwitz during World War II. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased on the Parish’s website: www.stjudelewes.org or by calling the Religious Education office at (302) 644-7413.

It’s a great time to take in a show! On Nov. 21, at 7 p.m., Nov. 22, at 5 p.m., and Nov. 23, at2 p.m. St. Elizabeth High School presents their fall musical, “Beetlejuice” at the school, 1500 Cedar Street, Wilmington. For more information, www.steschools.org or call Melissa Daley, mdaley@viking.pvt.k12.de.us

Looking for a fun night out? St. Matthew’s is hosting a Trivia Night on Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m at the Parish Social Hall, 1 Fallon Ave., Wilmington. Cost is $10 per person and includes games, prizes, and food. Cash bar is available. For more information and tickets, call (302) 981-6103.

The St. Thomas More Society is hosting a lecture presented by Michael Hanby, Associate Professor of Religion and Philosophy of Science at the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Family and Marriage, will deliver the lecture entitled “The Artificial God: AI and the Danger of a Posthuman Future” The free, one-hour talk will take place on Nov. 24 at 1201 N. Market St., First Floor, in Wilmington and is preceded by a light reception beginning at 6 pm. For more information, please contact Deacon Matt Boyer at mboyer@connollygallagher.com.

The next The Catholic Business Network breakfast is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 7:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Bear. Keynote speaker will Chris Kenny of Shoprite. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. Speakers TBA. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

Turkeython, the annual fundraiser for the Ministry of Caring, is scheduled for Nov. 24 at Shoprite of Brandywine Commons on Concord Pike in Wilmington. … Dec. 5 is the date for the annual Sip & Dip Charcuterie Board Fundraiser at St. Matthew Social Hall … Dec. 7, St. Matthew’s is hosting a gingerbread house decorating party for children ages 5-15 … Jingle Bell Brunch, which supports the Ministry of Caring takes place at the University & Whist Club on Dec. 7 … Saturday, Dec. 13, 2 p.m. The Magic of Christmas with the New York Tenors, St. Mark’s High School Theater, 2501 Pike Creek Road, Wilmington. Purchase tickets here: https://wilmingtondiocese.simpletix.com/ … Dec. 20 is St. Hedwig’s Christmas Babka & Bake Sale; place orders by Dec. 13/

Adoration

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

