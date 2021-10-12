Bishops Koenig, Malooly and Barres celebrate funeral Mass for Msgr. Joseph Rebman: Photo gallery, livestream

Bishop Koenig presided at the funeral Mass with a large turnout of parishioners and fellow priests at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington Oct. 12 for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman, a priest in the Diocese of Wilmington for 61 years.

Bishop Malooly and Msgr. Stanley Russell concelebrated along with Bishop John O. Barres of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, N.Y., a former Wilmington priest who delivered the homily at the Mass for his longtime friend and mentor.

Msgr. Rebman, 85, died Oct. 3.

“Together let’s pray for his soul,” Bishop Barres said in the homily. “Let’s pray for vocations to the priesthood and religious life in the Diocese of Wilmington and the universal church; and let’s conclude with the unsung version of one of Msgr. Rebman’s favorite blessings that he always sang delightfully off-key and with prayerful gusto:

“May the Lord bless you and keep you;

May the Lord make his countenance to shine upon you!

May the Lord bless you and give you his peace!”

Burial followed at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington.