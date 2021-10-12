Bishops Koenig, Malooly and Barres celebrate funeral Mass for Msgr. Joseph Rebman: Photo gallery, livestream

Bishop John O. Barres delivers the homily at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington Oct. 12 during the funeral Mass for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Koenig presided at the funeral Mass with a large turnout of parishioners and fellow priests at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington Oct. 12 for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman, a priest in
the Diocese of Wilmington for 61 years.
Bishop Malooly and Msgr. Stanley Russell concelebrated along with Bishop John O. Barres of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, N.Y., a former Wilmington priest
who delivered the homily at the Mass for his longtime friend and mentor.
Msgr. Rebman, 85, died Oct. 3.
“Together let’s pray for his soul,” Bishop Barres said in the homily. “Let’s pray for vocations to the priesthood and religious life in the Diocese of Wilmington and the universal church; and let’s conclude with the unsung version of one of Msgr. Rebman’s favorite blessings that he always sang delightfully off-key and with prayerful gusto:
“May the Lord bless you and keep you;
VIDEO
May the Lord make his countenance to shine upon you!
May the Lord bless you and give you his peace!”
Burial followed at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington.
Bishop John O. Barres outside St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington Oct. 12 before the funeral Mass for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop John O. Barres delivers the homily at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington Oct. 12 during the funeral Mass for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Koenig greets priests including Father Clem Manista outside St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington Oct. 12 before the funeral Mass for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Kevin Scott, left, handles audio, while Bob Krebs produces the livestream at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington Oct. 12 during the funeral Mass for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Congregants outside St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington Oct. 12 after the funeral Mass for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Deacon Michael Stankewicz and Bishop Koening on the altar at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington Oct. 12 during the funeral Mass for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Malooly greets priests outside St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington Oct. 12 before the funeral Mass for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Pall bearers wheel the casket to the flagstone outside St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington Oct. 12 after the funeral Mass for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Priests gather outside St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington Oct. 12 after the funeral Mass for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Priests assemble outside St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington Oct. 12 before the funeral Mass for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Koenig along with, in the foreground, Bishop Malooly, left, and Bishop Barres at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington Oct. 12 during the funeral Mass for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Koenig, left, and Bishop Barres outside St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington Oct. 12 before the funeral Mass for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens