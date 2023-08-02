Capuchin Poor Clares serving at Ministry of Caring in Wilmington hold monastery elections

The Capuchin Poor Clares, coming from Mexico since 1986 to help the Ministry of Caring serve the poor, have conducted elections at St. Veronica Giuliani Monastery in Wilmington.

Mother Clara de Maria Cuevas was elected as Abbess, Sister Maria del Carmen as Vicar and Sister Catalina de Maria Banuelos as Councilor.

They are among 10 Sisters of the historic Order – founded by Blessed Maria Lorenza Longo in Naples, Italy, in 1538 – who live a simple, cloistered life along with a Novice and a Postulant at the monastery.

There, they support the Ministry of Caring with ceaseless prayer and tasks from cooking meals for homeless shelter residents to helping prepare mailings to supporters to creating floral arrangements for special occasions.

When Ministry of Caring Executive Director Brother Ronald Giannone, OFM Cap., first sought their help with crucial support from The Diocese of Wilmington, the Capuchin Poor Clares had just one monastery in the United States.

After the monastery in Amarillo, Texas, the one in Wilmington became their second.

Sisters of the Order dedicate their lives completely to God, typically spending hours each day praying for food, shelter, love and peace for the poor.

Ever grateful for their prayer and appreciative of their help, Brother Ronald calls the Capuchin Poor Clares the Ministry of Caring’s “Silent Partners.”