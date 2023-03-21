Catechetical Day draws religious educators to Holy Cross Church in Dover: Photo gallery

The Office for Religious Education of the Diocese of Wilmington held its annual Catechetical Day at Holy Cross Church in Dover on March 18. Catechists were recognized for years of service, as well as for the many ways they “form the hearts of minds of their students and families in their parishes,” according to the office.

The day involved a short prayer service, after which Bishop Koenig welcomed individuals who celebrated five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 or more years of service to the diocese.

Daniel Pin, the director of the Office for Youth, Young Adult and Family Ministry, delivered the keynote address on a recently released study titled “The State of Religion and Young People — Mental Health” by the Springtide Research Institute.

Based on data from more than 10,000 young people, the results have indicated a positive impact from religion and spirituality on young people’s mental health, the Office for Religious Education said. The next step, according to the study, is to figure out how to build on these deep, authentic spiritual and psychological needs.

