Catholic Charities’ Casa San Francisco receives $9,700 donation from Delaware’s Daughters of the American Revolution

Catholic Charities’ Casa San Francisco was the grateful recipient of $9,700 from the Delaware Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) State Regent, Dr. Gloria Lester, as part of her State Regent’s Project, it was announced recently.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a service organization whose membership is lineage-based. Members are direct descents of patriots who provided support to the American Colonies during the Revolutionary War. The mission of the organization is historic preservation, patriotism and education.Each State Regent selects a project to support during her three-year administration and may conduct various fundraisers for their chosen project. The donation was made possible through the generous contributions of the Delaware DAR members and the proceeds from the sale of the State Regent’s Starfish pins. Additionally, during the early days of the pandemic, the Delaware DAR made masks for Casa San Francisco and also donated goods and clothing.

Located in Milton, Del., Casa San Francisco provides shelter for up to 12 adults for approximately 30 days in addition to a wide range of services aimed at helping low-income residents of Sussex County. Shelter residents work with case managers to obtain income and find affordable local housing opportunities. Last year, 58 persons found shelter at Casa San Francisco. Casa also operates the largest food assistance program in Sussex County, serving 12 sites throughout the county. Clients of Casa San Francisco are referred internally to Catholic Charities’ basic needs, immigration, and behavioral health programs for additional support services as needed.

Catholic Charities, the charitable arm of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, has been serving those in need for over 192 years, offering a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and the Easter Shore of Maryland.