Catholic Charities to host Community Wellness Health Fair July 7

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington will host a Community Wellness Health Fair in the parking lot of their 4th Street and Greenhill Ave. location on July 7 from 4:30-7 pm. This event is free and open to the public.

Free services will include health and wellness screenings, preventive information, dental screening and free food boxes from the Food Bank of Delaware.

This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities, University of Delaware Healthy Communities Partnership and the Salvation Army. The goal of the Community Wellness Health Fair is to connect the Westside residents with health and wellness opportunities.

Participating organizations include Beautiful Gate Outreach Center, Catholic Charities, Christiana Care, Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, Delaware’s Lt. Governors Challenge, Delaware Health and Social Services’ Bridge Clinic, Delaware Health and Social Services Tobacco Prevention and Control Program, Delaware Smile Check Program, Food bank of Delaware, Highmark Delaware, Partnership for Healthy Communities – university of Delaware Community Engagement Initiative, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic – St. Francis Healthcare, United Way of Delaware and others.

Catholic Charities, the social service arm of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, has been serving those in need for over 190 years, offering a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. More information about Catholic Charities is available at cdow.org/charities.