‘Catholic Conversations’ with Larry Chapp postponed at St. Thomas More Oratory in Newark

The Dialog
Dorothy Day, co-founder of the Catholic Worker Movement and its newspaper, The Catholic Worker, is depicted in a stained-glass window at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in the Staten Island borough of New York. "Day is a wonderful exemplar of someone who was both critical and at the same time incredibly supportive of the church," said Ronald C. Arnett, chair of communication and rhetorical studies at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

The “Catholic Conversations” scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at St. Thomas More Oratory in Newark has been postponed.

The speaker, Larry Chapp, is not available due to a family emergency. A rescheduled date will be announced as soon as it is available.

The Catholic Worker Movement and its significance in modern culture will be the topic at the rescheduled event.

Chapp, a former theology professor at De Sales University in Center Valley, Pa., is coming to Newark at the invitation of William Hamant, the campus minister and director of catechesis at the St. Thomas More Oratory. They were once colleagues at De Sales.

