Christ the Teacher Catholic School names Kelli Colella as additional assistant principal

GLASGOW — Kelli Colella, the school counselor at Christ the Teacher Catholic School since 2011, has been named assistant principal, effective July 1. She will continue as the counselor and will have oversight of student counseling for all students and of the middle school.

Colella will be the second assistant principal at Christ the Teacher. Kathy Lee will continue in her role as the other.

Principal Stephen Adams said the school needs both assistants in order “to ensure the successful future of CTTCS as we look forward to celebrating our 20th anniversary next year and embarking on a strategic plan to strengthen our mission and goals.”

Colella is the lead counselor for the Diocese of Wilmington and has worked for the diocese since 1995. She has been a teacher, administrator and counselor at St. Peter the Apostle, Pope John Paul II and St. Thomas the Apostle schools.

A graduate of St. Thomas the Apostle School and Saint Mark’s High School, Colella has master’s degrees in community counseling, educational counseling and educational leadership. She will become a Mercy Associate with the Sisters of Mercy the weekend of May 14-15.