Christmas bazaar season in Diocese of Wilmington continues at Immaculate Conception in...

ELKTON, Md. — Nov. 9 marked Immaculate Conception Parish’s 50th Christmas Bazaar. Customers walked through the former school’s halls next to the church in search of holiday gifts, treats or a visit with Santa.

At the single day event vendors said there was a steady stream of customers from the time doors opened, and traffic remained steady throughout the day as parking spilled onto the streets.

The bazaar offered theme basket raffles, $1,000 cash raffle, visits and pictures with Santa, kids’ crafts, food, baked goods and book nook. But the list didn’t stop there among the 58 crafters and vendors, jewelry, toys, home and holiday decor, gifts, beauty products, scented candles/wax melts, children’s books and clothing were sold.