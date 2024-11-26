Clergy appointments as announced Nov. 26 by Bishop Koenig in the Diocese of Wilmington

Clergy appointments as announced Nov. 26 by Bishop Koenig in the Diocese...

The Most Rev. William E. Koenig announces the following appointments, effective Dec. 4, 2024 unless noted otherwise:

Retirement

Rev. Anthony F. Cardone is granted retirement from active ministry effective Dec. 31, 2024.

Associate Pastors

Rev. Alphonse Pushparaj, O.F.M. CAP. was appointed Associate Pastor both of Holy Cross, Dover and of Immaculate Conception, Marydel, effective Nov. 20, 2024, until February 7, 2025, upon the recommendation of Rev. Joseph Mathew Arulmarianathan, O.F.M. CAP., Provincial Minister of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchins of the Amala Annai Province in India.

Rev. Onyedikachukwu Chibundu John Enemuo is appointed Associate Pastor both of Holy Cross, Dover, and of Immaculate Conception, Marydel.

Rev. Brennan H. Ferris is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel, Georgetown.

Rev. Pedro Higinio Silva Gonzalez, M.X.Y. was appointed Associate Pastor of St. John the Baptist, Newark in addition to ministry to the Hispanic Community of St. Catherine of Siena, Wilmington effective Oct. 29, 2024 upon the recommendation of Rev. Germán Mazo Mazo, M.X.Y., Superior General of the Institute of Foreign Missions of Yarumal in Colombia.

In Residence

Rev. Sijo M. George, C.M.I. is granted residence at Holy Cross, Dover, while he serves the Catholic Community at Dover Air Force Base effective Nov. 25, 2024 upon the recommendation of the Rev. Sebastian T. Augustine, C.M.I., Delegate Superior of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate in the United States and Canada.

Most Rev. William E. Koenig

Bishop of Wilmington