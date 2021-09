CYM golf outing at Deerfield postponed due to rain expected in the...

The CYM golf outing scheduled for Sept. 1 has been officially postponed due to the pending arrival of bad weather, the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The new date is Sept. 22 at Deerfield Country Club.

If any new golfers would like to register, contact Mike Speicher, CYM sports coordinator, at mspeicher@cdow.org.

The event benefits the work of Catholic Youth, Young Adult and Family Ministry in the Diocese of Wilmington.