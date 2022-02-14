Deacon Robert Cousar recognized for 20 years of service to St. Joseph’s on French Street in Wilmington

Deacon Robert Cousar was recognized by the parishioners and staff at St. Joseph’s on French street in Wilmington for 20 years of service to the parish.

The milestone was in November, but celebrated last month due to a pandemic-related delay.

The parish thanked the deacon for his service with a new dalmatic, tickets to see one of his favorite artists, Yo-Yo Ma and a catered dinner that was delivered to his home. Members also thanked the deacon’s wife, Marie, for her willingness to allow Deacon Cousar to serve the parish.

The dalmatic was designed and made by religious order of nuns from Ghana. The parish provided Father Evers with a priest vestment in the same design at his installation mass.

“It was really encouraging to receive your cards, your congratulations and the wonderful gifts at Mass,” the deacon said in a thank-you message to parishioners.