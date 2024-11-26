December brings Christmas-related activities to Seton Center

The Christmas season brings with it a full December of activities at the Seton Center is a social services facility operated by Catholic Charities.

The affordable connectivity program (ACP) and Lifeline phones representatives will be at the center on Dec. 4, 11th and 18th. The program makes cell phones available at a low price for qualifying individuals. In addition, the Somerset County Health Department will be on site on Tuesdays-Thursdays except holidays.

The Seton Center currently serves more than 500 families a month through its pantry. Wishlist items for December include reusable bags, men’s boxer briefs in all sizes, pop-top and ready-to-eat foods, and small bottled water.

The thrift store will not offer regular services Dec. 10-13 while the annual annual Christmas giveaway is occurring. It also will be closed Dec. 24-26. There are no Saturday hours at the thrift store in December, and after Christmas, it will be closed until Jan. 7. The annual giveaway takes place on Dec. 10 and 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 12, noon-6 p.m.; and Dec. 13, 9 a.m.-noon. Those coming are reminded to bring their receipt from the signups.

Pantry on the Go will visit Crisfield on Dec. 18, joined by the Shore Van. There is no co-op in December.

The Seton Center is located at 30632 Hampden Ave., Princess Anne, Md. It is closed daily from noon-1 p.m. for lunch. This includes the office and the pantry, but not the thrift store.