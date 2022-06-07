Diocese of Wilmington found to be in compliance with U.S. bishops’ sexual-abuse guidelines

WILMINGTON — Once again, the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington has been found to be in compliance with the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, the action plan adopted by the U.S. bishops in 2002 to effectively deal with sexual abuse of minors by members of the clergy and other church personnel, the diocese has announced. The Diocese of Wilmington has been determined to be in compliance in all audits since the first in 2004.

The audit was conducted by StoneBridge Business Partners, an independent firm hired by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Its findings are a result of an on-site audit of data collected between June 1, 2018-June 30, 2021.

“The conclusions reached as to the compliance of your diocese are based upon inquiry, observations and the review of specifically requested documentation furnished to StoneBridge Business Partners during the course of this audit. Thank you for your cooperation during this process,” StoneBridge wrote in a letter to Bishop Koenig.

Information regarding the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington’s efforts to protect children is available at cdow.org/protecting-our-children. Information about the comprehensive safe environment program, For the Sake of God’s Children, is available at cdow.org/FSGC. More information regarding what the Catholic Church in the United States is doing to protect children and young people including information about compliance audits is available at usccb.org/offices/child-and-youth-protection/audits.