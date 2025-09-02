Diocese of Wilmington has three seminarians in same class for first time since 2013

Diocese of Wilmington has three seminarians in same class for first time...

The Diocese of Wilmington has three candidates in the same seminary class since 2013, director of vocations Father Norman Carroll said this week.

College seminary graduate Anthony Miranda joins pre-theology graduates Tibor Nagy and Joseph Lewis in first theology class at St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore.

In addition, three new seminarians have joined the diocese for formation. They are Kevin Hoppel of Good Shepherd Parish, Perryville, Md., David Kaczmarczyk of St. Patrick Parish, Wilmington, and Christian Vasquez of St. John the Apostle, Milford. They are experiencing their propaedeutic year, which is meant for foundational preparation.

Hoppel and Kaczmarczyk are at McGivney House in Baltimore, the first site of St. Mary’s Seminary and the convent where Mother Seton began. Vasquez is at St. John Paul II Seminary in Washington and attending Catholic University of America. He is participating in the propaedeutic program there.