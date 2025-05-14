Diocese of Wilmington names Eric Harper new principal at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md.

BERLIN, Md. – Eric Harper, currently the principal of Our Lady of Grace School in Penndel, Pa., has been appointed the new principal of Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md., effective July 1.

Superintendent of Schools Lou De Angelo made the announcement May 13.

Harper has been the principal at Our Lady of Grace for the past four years. During his term there, he has initiated a strategic plan and increased enrollment.

He also spent six years as the assistant principal and, before that, teacher at Memphis Catholic Middle and High School in Tennessee. Between Memphis Catholic and Our Lady of Grace, Harper was a teacher at St. Mary’s Mission School, a member of the American Indian Catholic Schools Network, according to the Diocese of Wilmington. The network is a collection of schools in partnership with the University of Notre Dame.

Harper holds a bachelor’s degree in political science, with minors in history and Latin, from the University of Tulsa, and a master’s in education from Notre Dame. He was a participant in the Alliance for Catholic Education program, which “sustains and strengthens Catholic schools through leadership formation, research and professional service,” according to the schools office.