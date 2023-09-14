Dr. Mary Healy discusses the charismatic gift of healing on the next Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after Joe Owens gives us a news update from The Dialog, and a cut from the More Than 50 Most Loved Hymns CD, we talk with scripture scholar, best-selling author, and international speaker, Dr. Mary Healy. She is a general editor of the Catholic Commentary on Sacred Scripture and author of two of its volumes, The Gospel of Mark and Hebrews. Her other books include The Spiritual Gifts Handbook and Healing.

On Sept. 22 & 23, 2023, Dr. Healy will give a conference titled, Participating in the Healing Work of Jesus, at Holy Angels Church in Newark, Del. In this interview we learn about the Gifts of the Spirit — especially the Gift of Healing — and how to allow the spirit to awaken these gifts in us.

Catholic Forum, a production of the Diocese of Wilmington's Office of Communications

