Faith formation in Lewes, Summerfest at Holy Family and Tuesday Seafood Knights continue in the Diocese of Wilmington

Now that Fourth of July weekend is over, it seems like summer will be over before you know it. Make sure you don’t miss the upcoming happenings in our diocese and support our community parishes, too. Here are some things to check out in the Diocese of Wilmington:

St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Lewes continues its adult formation discussion series at the parish. Tonight, July 9, at 6:30 p.m., the topic is “Catholics and social media.” On July 29, at 10:30 a.m., speakers will address “Just war theory.” And on Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m. the topic is “Christianity in the age of artificial intelligence.” Sessions are held in the Parish Life Center and are free to attend, however, people are asked to register online in advance at www.stjudelewes.org or by calling 302-644-7413.

On Friday, July 10, Catholic author Michele Chynoweth will be signing her books at Kathy’s Corner Shop, 100 S. Main Street, North East, Md. Chynoweth, a St. Jude/ICC parishioner, will be signing copies of her contemporary biblical suspense novels that re-imagine Old Testament stories for today’s readers as part of North East’s Second Friday event. There will be live music, food, free gifts and much more. For more information, contact Michele, michele@michelechynoweth.com

Seafood Knights returns to Ocean City, Tuesdays through Sept. 1, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Enjoy home-made fish specialties – and new this year, preorders are available at SeafoodKnights.com. The Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary will also be participating each week by collecting school supplies for local students and hosting gift basket raffles to support the many charitable causes and outreach programs they serve. The hall is located at 9901 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Md. Check it out when you’re at the beach.

Families looking for faith-based fun are invited to join Christian Agility Training, a program to help kids improve balance, coordination and quick directional changes. Hosted by Authentic Intentional Catholic Families, the classes meet July 13 & 27, and Aug. 10 & 24 at Delpark Manor Park, 2005 Telegraph Rd., Wilmington. There are two age groups, 5-8 and 9-15. Kids age 16+ can help train and instruct. Cost is $10 per session, $30 max per family. For more information and to register, call Erin, 302-375-1421.

Summerfest is back! This five-day carnival at Holy Family Catholic Church in Newark runs from July 15-19, and features rides, delicious food, games, nightly raffle prizes and more. Scheduled entertainment includes Conley & Watson, Ride the Goat, The Boomers, The Amigos, & Raising Cain. For more information, visit www.holyfamilysummerfest.org or call 302-368-4665.

Now through July 17: Real Men Real Talk, an initiative of Birthright of Delaware will be holding their annual Backpacks for Success school supply drive, a community-driven effort dedicated to ensuring that students begin the school year equipped with the essential tools needed to learn, grow, and succeed. Donations of new backpacks, composition and spiral notebooks, folders and binders, loose-leaf paper, pens and pencils, crayons and markers, colored pencils, headphones, calculators, hand sanitizer, tissues, student essentials, and financial contributions are needed. For more information, contact Gary Mason Jr., 302-444-7862, https://www.rmrt.org/ or info@RMRT.org All donations are tax deductible.

St. Ann Church, Wilmington, will be holding their annual novena from July 18-26. Hours are: July 18, 6-7 p.m.; July 19, noon-1 p.m.; July 20-24, 7-8 p.m.; July 25, 4 p.m. Mass with novena prayers; and July 26, 7:30 a.m. Mass, exposition, 10:30 a.m. Mass, and novena prayers. A luncheon follows in the social hall after 10:30 a.m. Mass. For more information go to stannwilmington.com or call (302) 654-5519.

Do you like to sing and are you seeking a way to enrich your faith? The Wilmington Diocese Gospel Choir is seeking new members. Join a Music Ministry grounded in our Catholic Faith and rooted in the Gospel Music tradition. If you are interested, please contact Brenda Burns Brady (302) 573-3104 for more details.

Looking ahead:

On July 29 at 6:30 p.m., enjoy The Hillbilly Thomists in concert at Aquinas Academy, 2370 Red Lion Rd., Bear. Tickets are $12 per person, children under 5 free, as are clergy, religious and seminarians, however all tickets must be ordered in advance, no tickets are sold at the door. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. For tickets, go to: https://ticketstripe.com/events/7719109180768482

On the spiritual side, the Flame of Love East Regional Conference will take place at St. Mary’s Ryken H.S., in Leonardtown, Md. on July 25. The theme is “Return to Carmel.” For more information or to register @ https://flameoflove.us/event/2026-national-conference-east-2/ or email Monica: mludwig@flameoflove.us.

Women are invited to the Women of Grace Retreat July 24 through July 26. The theme is Emotional Balance in an Upside-Down World. Gain insight and practical tools to establish emotional balance to help us to live free in Christ Jesus without anxiety, fear, or worry. For more information go to, https://www.womenofgrace.com/events/414; or call 1-800-558-5452; info@womenofgrace.com

Register now for the 34th Annual CYO Joseph A. McNesby Jr. Golf Outing on Sept. 16, a great way to support youth programs in the diocese. Register a foursome, become a sponsor, donate to the raffle. For more information and to register, go to: https://cdowcym.org/34th-cyo-joseph-a-mcnesby-jr-golf-outing/

Mark your calendar and register now for the next Catholic Business Network breakfast on Sept. 18 at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish. Speaker will be Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV, who will speak on “Soul of business: Catholic leadership in the age of A.I.” Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

Men of the Diocese are invited to share their faith at the inaugural Catholic Men of Delmarva Conference, on Oct. 3, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at St. Mark’s High School, Wilmington. The theme is Authentic Masculinity, and the day includes fellowship, music ministry, vendors, speakers and Mass with Bishop Koenig. For more information and to register, go to www.DelmarvaCatholic.org.

Alumni from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing are invited to celebrate 100 years since its founding, and 50 years for the final graduating class of 1976. On Oct. 18, at 1 p.m., Luncheon at Ed Oliver Golf Club, 800 DuPont Rd., Wilmington. Bishop Koenig, the Sisters of St. Francis, and the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales will be in attendance. For more information, go to Facebook, The Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing Alumni or contact Gerri Irish, ’69, RN, MSN, (302) 379-5847, girish9@verizon.net.

Have you booked a vacation this year?

Check out these trips offered by local groups:

Aug. 9-14: Take a bus excursion to Montreal & Quebec City Canada, hosted by The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver. For more information, contact Damita MacFarlane @ 610-806-2359 or Dana Crumety @ 302-463-0290.

Sept. 13-22: Pilgrimage to Fatima and Lourdes with Barcelona, hosted by St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. For more information and brochures, Father Volodymyr Klanichka, 570-328-3818, Vovaklan@gmail.com

Dec. 8-16: Pilgrimage to Mexico and the National Basilica, Santa Maria de Guadalupe. Spiritual Director Father Janusz Brembor, Associate Pastor, St. Hedwig Church, Wilmington. For more information, please contact the parish office at 302 594-1400, Ext. 1, or email atsthedwigchurch@comcast.net

Stay in touch

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

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