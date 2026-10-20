Families grieving deceased infants, lost pregnancies gather for Footprints Mass at St. John the Beloved Church

WILMINGTON – The annual Footprints Mass, sponsored by the diocesan Office of Marriage and Family Life, was celebrated Oct. 18 at St. John the Beloved Church in Wilmington. Bishop Koenig presided.

The Footprints Mass is one of remembrance and healing for pregnancy and infant loss. Throughout the United States, Oct. 15 has been designated as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. It is a day when grieving parents come together and are surrounded by support to remember their little ones, according to the Office of Marriage and Family Life.

The Mass remembers children lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, abortion or early infant death. The losses could be recent or have occurred many years ago.

The diocesan Footprints Ministry was started in 2021 and is a ministry of the diocesan Office for Marriage and Family Life. Its focus is to aid families with support and compassion through guidance, prayer and other educational resources.