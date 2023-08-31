First Saturday Mass set Sept. 2 at St. Francis Xavier Shrine at Bohemia Mission in Diocese of Wilmington

First Saturday Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Shrine at Bohemia Mission on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. Father Paul Mast will be the presider.

Father Mast, a retired priest of the Diocese of Wilmington, will hear confessions from 10-10:30 a.m.. At 10:30 a.m., he will present a talk on “The Graces of Spiritual Direction.”

The Rosary will be recited after Mass. The rectory museum will be open at 9:00 AM for tours.

The Jesuit order founded the mission, commonly known as Old Bohemia, in 1704 to minister to Catholics throughout the areas that are now Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Shrine, located at 1640 Bohemia Church Road in Warwick, MD, is the mother church of the Diocese of Wilmington.

First Saturday Masses will continue through the end of the year. Email OldBohemiaHS@gmail.com or call 302.545.2126 for additional information.

