Franciscan Sister Assunta Prunty, who served with the Ministry of Caring, dies at 95

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Assunta Prunty, who ministered for 18 years in the Diocese of Wilmington, died April 16 at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington. She was 95 and had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 69 years.

Sister Assunta was born in County Longford, Ireland. She ministered primarily in elementary education, teaching in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for 22 years and in the dioceses of Spokane, Wash., and Cheyenne, Wyo.

After 12 years as a chaplain in the Diocese of Allentown, Pa., Sister Assunta arrived in Wilmington, where she spent 17 years as a volunteer and pastoral visitor with the Ministry of Caring. In 2022, she began local house ministry in her convent in Wilmington, where she served until her death.

Services will be April 21 at Our Lady of Angels Convent chapel. A Christian wake service begins at 9:30 a.m., with a viewing to follow. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. All services will be live-streamed. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Aston. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.