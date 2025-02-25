Franciscan Sister Evelyn Grudza, who taught for three years in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 92

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Evelyn Grudza, a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 70 years, died Feb. 25 in Assisi House. She was 92.

Sister Evelyn, a Philadelphia native, ministered primarily in education and parish ministry. She taught for three years in the Diocese of Wilmington at St. Ann School in Wilmington and Immaculate Conception in Elkton, Md. She spent 64 years in the Archdiocese of Baltimore in various capacities, and she taught for a year in the Naples, Fla.

Services will be in Assisi House on Feb. 28 and will be livestreamed. A Christian wake service begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a viewing. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Aston. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.