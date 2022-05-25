‘Helping Hope Bloom’ initiative by Maryland Catholic Conference to help pregnant and parenting women

‘Helping Hope Bloom’ initiative by Maryland Catholic Conference to help pregnant and...

By Maryland Catholic Conference

Helping Hope Bloom, the new statewide initiative to assist pregnant and parenting moms in need, is now live.

This initiative links Maryland parishes and parishioners with prayerful and practical resources, all in one place.

Look through the ideas and get inspired. Then visit the resource page, where there are prayers, plus links to organizations in Maryland — diaper banks, health care ministries, pastoral care, housing for pregnant and parenting moms, pregnancy support centers, and other ministries and organizations — that fill a critical need for moms and their children at a vulnerable time.

Together, we can help hope bloom in Maryland.

www.mdcatholic.org/hopeblooms