Holy Cross Brother Francis Delvaux, former teacher at Saint Edmond’s Academy, dies at 86

Brother Francis Delvaux, a member of the Holy Cross Brothers and a former teacher at Saint Edmond’s Academy in Wilmington, died Sept. 14 in Texas. He was 86.

A native of Midland, Pa., Brother Francis entered the Holy Cross Brothers in 1963 after corresponding with the congregation’s vocation director for six years. His first teaching assignment was in Rome from 1966-70, after which he came to Wilmington to teach at Saint Edmond’s. He was at the school until 1974. He returned to the school in 1981 as a teacher in the lower form and director of admissions, remaining at Saint Edmond’s until 1989.

He also taught in New York and Mwanza, Tanzania.

In addition, Brother Francis served the congregation in other ministries. He worked at the brothers’ mission in Bangladesh, where he spent his free time assisting the Missionaries of Charity Sisters. His service in Bangladesh included time on the staff of the Holy Cross formation house in Nagari.

After his second stint at Saint Edmond’s, Brother Francis spent the next 25 years in Washington, D.C., where he ministered at Samaritan Inns and Jubilee Jobs. This allowed him to serve the poor, according to the Holy Cross Brothers.

He moved to Austin, Texas, in 2015 and helped other Holy Cross Brothers as needed. He celebrated the 60th anniversary of his profession of vows last year.

Services were held at Brother Vincent Pleau Residence in Austin. Burial was in Assumption Cemetery.