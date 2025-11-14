Holy Cross elementary school in Dover introduces ‘Wall of Honor’ as it recognizes veterans past and present: Photo gallery

DOVER — Holy Cross School elementary school in Dover recently had a Veterans Day assembly to recognize and thank the men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The program brought together students, staff and families. The school choir and band led the group in singing “God Bless America,” and there was a wreath-laying ceremony. Veterans were brought into the assembly by their branch of the military.

A special highlight was the Wall of Honor, created by Holy Cross eighth-graders. The display paid tribute to individuals from the school community who have served past or present.

“The Wall of Honor served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made to protect our freedom and inspired students to reflect on the values of service, respect, and gratitude and how many heroes we have here in our Holy Cross community,” Holy Cross School said in a press release.

Holy Cross School is located just a few miles from the Dover Air Force Base and has many military families.

This year, the school started a military kids club “so all students who have parents who are serving or have served can come together to connect and do activities to honor them and their parents each month,” according to the school.

Photos are courtesy of Holy Cross School.