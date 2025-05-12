Holy Cross High School to host open house in Dover on May 29

Holy Cross High School to host open house in Dover on May...

DOVER — Holy Cross High School, which will open in Dover for the 2025-26 academic year, will host a community open house at its newly renovated building at 2319 S. Dupont Hwy. on May 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.

The evening will begin with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 5:55 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to meet administrators, faculty, staff and board members. They will also be able to explore the facility and learn more about the school’s mission and academic offerings. Light refreshments will be served.

“Our open house is a celebration of the vision becoming a reality for the young people of our community,” said Tom Fertal, president of Holy Cross.

Holy Cross will open in the fall with grades 9 and 10. It will offer a classical Catholic education rooted in faith and academic excellence, according to the school.

“We look forward to welcoming families and friends to see firsthand how our school will prepare students to live faithfully, think critically, speak truthfully, and act justly,” said Allison Eilers, the principal.

For more information, contact Corey Thomas at cthomas@hchs.org.