IHM Sister Joan Golden, who taught for four years in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 91

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sister Joan Golden of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary who spent a total of four years teaching in the Diocese of Wilmington, died Sept. 3 in Scranton, Pa. She was 91 and had been a member of her congregation for 73 years.

Formerly known as Sister M. St. Robert, Sister Joan was born in Carbondale, Pa. She ministered primarily in education, including two stints at St. Matthew School in Wilmington. She was at the school in 1955-56 after making her temporary profession of vows and again from 1981-84. She also served in various dioceses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.

Funeral services were Sept. 9 in Dunmore, Pa., with burial in St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, Pa. Donations in Sister Joan’s name can be made to the Sisters of IHM Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.