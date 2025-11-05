Kelly Lanza resigns as principal at Christ the Teacher Catholic School

Kelly Lanza, who arrived as principal at Christ the Teacher Catholic school prior to the 2023-24 academic year, resigned the position effective Oct. 31. The Catholic Schools Office announced the move to families on Nov. 3.

“We are grateful for her time in leading the school, and we wish her blessings and success in her future endeavors,” superintendent Lou De Angelo said in the letter.

For the remainder of the 2025-26 school year, assistant principals Kelly Colella and Ashley Torelli will lead the school in their current positions. De Angelo said he and Oblate Father Ed Ogden, the canonical administrator of Christ the Teacher, will work with the assistant principals “to ensure the successful operation” of the school through the end of this academic year.

A search process will be initiated for the next principal. His or her start date will be July 1, 2026.

Lanza came to Christ the Teacher from a school in Kentucky. Before that, she spent most of her career in education in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.