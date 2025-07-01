Knights of Columbus answer the call, step up in raising funds for Bayard House, Diocese of Wilmington residential maternity home

Knights of Columbus answer the call, step up in raising funds for...

When a vital grant for Bayard House, Delaware’s only licensed residential program serving pregnant and parenting women in crisis, did not come through, the Diocese of Wilmington development team knew what to do.

Recognizing the urgent need to sustain this critical ministry, team members reached out for help to the Knights of Columbus State Council of Delaware.

In collaboration with the Knights, development team members helped provide the Knights with a plan to engage local councils throughout the state in a united philanthropic effort. The Knights answered the call with generosity and conviction.

Thanks to the efforts and coordination of this Catholic brotherhood, the Knights of Columbus on July 1 presented Catholic Charities with an $18,000 check in support of Bayard House.

The contribution ensures that hope, housing and healing continue for the mothers and children served by Bayard House, a true testament to faith in action.