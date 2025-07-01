Home Our Diocese Knights of Columbus answer the call, step up in raising funds for...

Knights of Columbus answer the call, step up in raising funds for Bayard House, Diocese of Wilmington residential maternity home

By
The Dialog
-
124
Knights of Columbus from the state of Delaware stepped up to help Bayard House, a residential maternity home in Wilmington. When grant funding fell through, Knights across the state came through with $18,000 to help cover the shortfall. Gathered in front of the Diocese of Wilmington Union Street office are, from left, Rich DeZao, immediate past state deputy, Felix Spitelle, life director, Sheila O'Hagan McGirl, diocesan director of development, Rick Johnson, past state deputy, Abbey Thibodeau, development coordinator, L. William Buxton, grand knight and faith director and Sandra Stephenson, fund development and public relations manager for the development office. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens

When a vital grant for Bayard House, Delaware’s only licensed residential program serving pregnant and parenting women in crisis, did not come through, the Diocese of Wilmington development team knew what to do.

Recognizing the urgent need to sustain this critical ministry, team members reached out for help to the Knights of Columbus State Council of Delaware.

In collaboration with the Knights, development team members helped provide the Knights with a plan to engage local councils throughout the state in a united philanthropic effort. The Knights answered the call with generosity and conviction.

Thanks to the efforts and coordination of this Catholic brotherhood, the Knights of Columbus on July 1 presented Catholic Charities with an $18,000 check in support of Bayard House.

The contribution ensures that hope, housing and healing continue for the mothers and children served by Bayard House, a true testament to faith in action.

 
 
 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR