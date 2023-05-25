Knights of Columbus Bishop Mardaga Assembly holds American flag retirement ceremony: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — The Knights of Columbus Bishop Mardaga Assembly hosted a United States flag retirement ceremony on May 22 to commemorate Memorial Day. Members of Boy Scout Troops 61 and 5508, along with representatives from American Legion Post 951, joined the Knights to dispose of worn American flags in a “dignified, respectful manner,” according to Neal Potts of the Knights of Columbus.

Father Donald Van Alstyne, the chaplain of the Bishop Mardaga Assembly and a retired Army chaplain, administered the invocation and benediction. In total, more than 300 flags were retired. The ceremony took place in front of the Holy Rosary Church pastoral center near the Guardian of Defenders memorial.

Photos courtesy of the Knights of Columbus.