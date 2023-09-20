Knights of Columbus host return of Silver Rose to Diocese of Wilmington

The Silver Rose, a prayer pilgrimage program of the Knights of Columbus honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe, is returning to Delaware in October. The rose will be making stops at parishes in the state beginning Oct. 15.

Each year, eight Silver Roses produced from Mexican silver are stewarded by Knights of Columbus councils along routes from Canada to Mexico. Six of the Roses eventually end up at the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City by the feast day on Dec, 12. One Rose circulating in the general New England area ends its journey at the headquarters of the Knights in New Haven, Conn. The other in the general area of the northeast, including Delaware and Maryland, makes a final stop at the Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington, D.C.

Each stop along the pilgrimage is a rosary-centered occasion for Knights, parishioners and members of the community to pray for the respect of life, the spiritual renewal of each person, and for the advancement of the message of Our Lady of Guadalupe, according to the Delaware State Council of the Knights.

The Silver Rose Delaware schedule:

Oct. 15, St. Anthony of Padua, 3 p.m.

Oct. 16, St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 6 p.m.

Oct. 19, St. Patrick, 6 p.m.

Oct. 20, Immaculate Heart of Mary, 9 a.m.

Oct. 21, Holy Family, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 22, Holy Child, Noon

Oct. 24, Little Sisters of the Poor, 3 p.m.

Oct. 24, Holy Rosary, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25, St. Helena, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26, St. Mary of the Assumption, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28, Holy Angels, 4 p.m.

Oct. 29, St. Jude the Apostle, Lewes , 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 29, Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission Church, 1 p.m (Spanish)

Oct. 30, St. Ann’s Bethany Beach, 4 p.m.

Nov. 2, St. Edmond’s, Rehoboth, 8:30 a.m.

Nov. 3, Holy Cross 7 p.m. (Spanish)

Nov. 4, St. Polycarp, Following 4 p.m. Mass