Last week for Fish Frys, Reconciliation Monday and more coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington

Happy Spring! Lent is flying by and it’s almost Holy Week. Be sure to put this Monday, March 30, on your calendar and take advantage of the opportunity to go to confession at any parish in the diocese during Reconciliation Monday. It’s also the last week for Fish Frys, so be sure to get out and support your local parishes this Friday. There are other events going on in the next few weeks, too. Check them out here:

• Looking for a Friday Fish Fry? Click here https://thedialog.org/our-diocese/looking-for-a-good-meal-heres-where-to-find-fish-frys-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-this-lent/ for the latest list. It’s a great way to observe your Lenten abstention and support your local Catholic community.

• On March 27 at 6 p.m., all are invited to the Lenten Retreat, “The Seven Last Words of Christ”, at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington. Deepen your Lenten journey by meditation on the final seven phrases spoken by Jesus from the Cross. Members of the parish will provide personal reflections. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be provided after the service.

• Reconciliation Monday is March 30, from 3-8 p.m. at all parishes throughout the Diocese of Wilmington. The event is designed to make it more convenient for Catholics to receive the sacrament at the end of Lent and beginning of Holy Week, in anticipation of the celebration of Easter. For more information, go to cdow.org/reconciliationmonday/

• On March 31 at 11 a.m., St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish is presenting “Why the Lord’s Call to Forgive Benefits Us,” by Eileen Donnelly, Ed.D. Dr. Donnelly’s program will explore the benefits that forgiveness will bring us. All are invited to attend the 12:05 Mass following the program. For more information, contact Michelle Hogan at mhogan@stjosephonthebrandywine.org

• The Polish community at St. Hedwig’s in Wilmington is well known for its faithful devotion during Lent and Easter. On March 27 at 7 p.m., Shadow Stations will be performed by children of the parish. Confessions are available following Stations of the Cross and a free Soup Supper will be served in Msgr. Gulcz Hall immediately following stations. On Sundays, participate in Gorzkie Zale in English following the 4 p.m. Mass every Saturday and Gorzkie Zale in Polish following the 11:30 a.m. Polish Mass every Sunday until March 22. For more information, 302-594-1400, ext. 1.

• If you’re near the beaches during Holy Week, here is the schedule at St. Jude the Apostle in Lewes: Holy Thursday, April 2, 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper. Good Friday, April 3, 3 p.m., Service of the Lord’s Passion and the veneration of the Cross. Holy Saturday, April 4, Solemn Easter Vigil Mass when fifteen Catechumens and Candidates, including both adults and children, will be received into full communion with the Catholic Church. Easter, April 5, Masses are as follows: Church 7, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.; Parish Life Center (PLC) 7:15, 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. For more information, call 302-644-7300

• On April 3, at 8:45 a.m. Saint Mary Magdalen Parish in Wilmington is hosting a Walk to Easter Program for children ages 4-11. The Program traces the steps of Jesus during Holy Week, from Palm Sunday to Easter. Children will experience the mysteries of our faith through storytelling, music, & art. For more information, Maureen Stone, 2prep@smmchurch.org.

• The traditional “Swienconka” — Polish Easter Tradition of Blessing of the Food — takes place on April 4, at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.: at St. Hedwig Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilmington.

• On April 11, at 8 a.m., St. John the Beloved Parish Knights of Columbus are hosting an Indoor Community Yard Sale. Shop for bargains on household items, kitchenware, home décor, jewelry, religious items and more. Info at https://shop.sjbkofcde.org/ or contact Ray at 302-685-3536 or raychris@comcast.net

• Sign up now for the Seton Golf Tournament at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark on April 22. Cost is $200 per player, includes greens fees, golf cart, tee gift, grab & go breakfast, boxed lunch, on-course beverages, open bar and dinner banquet after play, awards, plus free round for each guest. Sponsorships and super tickets are also available. Please register by April 10. For more information, call (302) 322-6430 or www.setonparish.net/golfclassic.

Have you booked a vacation this year? Check out these trips offered by local groups:

• Join Brother Ronald Giannone, OFM Cap. on an unforgettable trip to explore The Best of Ireland, August 12 – 22, 2026.Double occupancy: $4,976. Single occupancy: $5,876. With direct, round-trip flights from Philadelphia to Dublin, Ireland – Dublin Ireland to Philadelphia. We will visit Dublin, Cork, Galway, Londonderry, and Belfast before heading back to Dublin. For details, please contact: (302) 652-5523, dphilips@ministryofcaring.org

• Aug. 9-14: Take a bus excursion to Montreal & Quebec City Canada,hosted by The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver. This all-inclusive trip includes motorcoach transportation, five nights lodging in Canada, ten meals: five breakfasts and five dinners, local guide each day in Canada, guided tours of Montreal, Quebec City & Canada’’ Capital City, Ottawa. Visit Notre Dame Basilica, go to Montreal’s Underground City and Ottawa’s Parliament Hill; narrated Cruise on the stunning St. Lawrence River, visit to St. Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal. Reserve your seat with a $100 deposit by contacting Damita MacFarlane @ 610-806-2359 or Dana Crumety @ 302-463-0290.

• Sept. 13-22: Pilgrimage to Fatima and Lourdes with Barcelona, hosted by St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. Ten days, 14 meals. Highlights include Fatima, Aljustrel, Valinhos, Cathedral of Burgos, Lourdes, Grotto of Massabielle, Barcelona, Barcelona Cathedral. Cost $4,699 PPDO, (Single $5,399) includes r/t air from Phila. International Airport, air taxes, fees/surcharges, hotel transfers. For more information and brochures, Fr. Volodymyr Klanichka, 570-328-3818, Vovaklan@gmail.com

Looking ahead:

Sign up now for the June 5, 7:30 a.m.: Catholic Business Network Breakfast at Church of the Holy Child, Wilmington. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. Speaker will be Kelly Donahue, HR Director at the Diocese of Wilmington. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

And register now for the Sept. 25 Saint Mark’s High School Class of 1976 50th Class Reunion, at the Christiana Hilton. For more information, contact Patty Curtin White at: patriciacurtin@comcast.net or PCurtin@christianacare.org Or Terri Larson Seeman at: Glennsman@comcast.net (302)893-3479.

• On April 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Quilters/Crafters Garage Sale, Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, Newark. More information or to donate before April 8, call Cathy at 610-212-7824 or vortexbyrnes@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit “Quilts for Comfort.”

• April 19, 7:30-11:30 a.m., Spring Breakfast fundraiser, St. Matthew’s Church, 1 Fallon Ave., Wilmington. Benefits St. Matthew’s food pantry. More information, cratsep@aol.com

• April 19, 7:45 a.m.: Annual Mount Aviat Academy 5K and Sister Walk, 399 Childs. Rd, Childs, Md. Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. on the morning of the race. More information, https://www.mountaviat.org/support/5k-and-sister-walk.cfm

• April 19, 2-6 p.m.: Emmanuel Dining Room Auction, Chase Center at the Riverfront. Signature fundraising event for Ministry of Caring program that provides meals to the poor and homeless. Raffle tickets are $100 each with only 600 to be sold, available for credit card purchase from Annie Halverson at (302) 516-1062 or by calling (302) 652-5523 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. For tickets, to donate prizes or volunteer, contact Lauren Romeo, (302) 652-5523 or lromeo@ministryofcaring.org

• April 29: Bingo with a Heart, St. Andrew Parish Center, 14401 Sinepuxent Ave, Ocean City, Md. Coordinated by Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary. For more information about Bingo with a Heart or to purchase tickets, go to www.ocladyknights.com.

Stay in touch

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